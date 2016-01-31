GRAFTON - In the spirit of the eagle-watching season, thousands of guests made their way up the River Road to Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center for the Sixth Annual Bald Eagle Festival.

On the beautiful Sunday afternoon between 11 and 3 p.m., with weather reminiscent of spring instead of the dead of winter, the stunning lodge was a flutter with several vendors selling handcrafted items and treats.

“We’ve had a lot of eagles in the area this season and the Bald Eagle Festival is one of our most popular events of the year, Leslie Franklin, Pere Marquette Lodge’s Director of Marketing and Events, said. “Everyone’s coming out to celebrate the eagle season and just have a good time,”

The main focus of this year’s Bald Eagle Festival was the special Masters of the Sky show, performed by the World Bird Sanctuary. Two naturalists entertained three packed shows in one of the Lodge’s ballrooms.

During the educational program, the naturalists explained the hawks, vultures, owls and eagles’ hunting and mating habits, as well as stressed the importance of the conservation and protection of these aviary species.

In a special treat for the crowds, the majestic birds of prey that the educators brought to the event had the opportunity to fly across the large ballroom from handler to handler, flying just above the heads of the audience.

“We always have folks that come up to stay at the Lodge just for the Bald Eagle Festival,” Franklin said, “but because of the weather, we bring in some more lodgers.”

Between showings of the Masters of the Sky show, live music, face painting and balloon twisting were available for guests to enjoy. American Eagle, a documentary about the bald eagle, was also playing in the game room.

Some of Mary Michelle Winery's delectable libations were available for tasting while festival goers enjoyed the view of the Mississippi River or dined on delicious food from the restaurant.

To catch up on a list of upcoming events at Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center, please visit the Lodge’s website. Pere Marquette is also available for public and private events by availability, such as weddings, conferences, business meetings and more.

“We welcome everyone to come out anytime you’d like, especially during our festivals. We always like to make sure that there is something going on for all of our guests.”

