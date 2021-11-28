ALTON - A huge force for the Marquette Catholic Explorers’ girls cross country and track squads the past three years has been Kailey Vickrey. There will be high expectations for Vickrey this spring in track and field and she recently finished another strong cross country season.

Kailey is the Jeff Lauritzen Country Financial Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette. She thanked her parents, her siblings, trainer, and coaches for the training and support she has received the past few years in her sport. Tim Turnbeaugh is her cross country and track coach and has done an excellent job with Kailey and all the other Marquette athletes.

Kailey said her biggest accomplishment this past fall in cross country was qualifying for the sectional and capturing first place in the Carrollton Invitational.

She said she started to train seriously as a freshman.

“The thing I like most about cross country is the environment and how friendly and supportive everyone is of each other,” she added.

“The discipline it takes to run I also use in my studies. I think that has helped me develop into a hard-working person in all aspects of my life no matter what I am doing.”

She has not made a final decision but she plans to run in college at either Missouri State or the University of Illinois in Springfield. Kailey is uncertain of what major she will pursue.

Kailey said she has been able to achieve a high GPA at Marquette and has always been on the honor roll.

This spring she plans to run the 400, 800, 4 x 800, and 4 x 400 relays in track.

