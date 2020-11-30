EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore Grayson Wyatt made a name for himself this past fall for Metro East Lutheran High School, becoming one of the top boys cross country team runners.

Grayson posted a 5K time of 19:35 and continued to improve throughout the season.

For his efforts, Grayson Wyatt is the Riverbender.com's Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Grayson said he was inspired as a runner by both his brother, Logan, an exceptional MELHS boys cross country runner with a season-best of 16:50 and his father.

“My dad always wanted to get us both out running,” Grayson said. “I think it helped me bond more with my dad and brother. There is great camaraderie with the cross country team. We have great coaches who push us to be better as individuals and as a team.”

The MELHS boys cross country team was strong this year top to bottom, with both Grayson and his brother, Logan, as part of the leaders of the lineup.

“I really enjoy running and biking,” Grayson said. “Those are things that are really good ways to stay in shape. You don’t need to be a gym rat to run around the neighborhood.”

Grayson hopes to be on the cross country team all four years. He said last year’s track and field season was cut short, and he also hopes to be able to wrestle and play soccer if they have the sports.

“I will probably run the 4 x 400 relay or middle distance in track,” he said. “We didn’t do any competitions last year because of COVID.”

Grayson is unsure what college he will attend, but said his favorite subject in school is math.

“I know my parents are looking into petroleum engineering for me,” he said.

