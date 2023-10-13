WEBER WINS MVC CHAMPIONSHIP, EAGLES FIRST AS A TEAM, TRIAD SECOND

ELSAH – Civic Memorial sophomore Max Weber was the fastest out on Principia College’s cross-country course Thursday afternoon at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet.

He came in first with a time of 15:33.80. The Eagles had four others inside the top 15 as they earned the MVC title. Justice Eldridge (16:27.10), Lucas Naugle (16:33.60), and DJ Dutton (16:42.60) were in 10th, 11th, and 12th place, respectively.

CM won with 49 points. Behind them were the Triad Knights with 59.

Junior Drew Twyman was the top runner for Triad with a time of 15:52.30. Senior Andrew Pace rang up a sixth-place time of 16:04.90.

The Jersey Panthers finished in sixth place as a team with 131 points.

WATERLOO DOMINATES GIRLS RACE, TRIAD THIRD, AND JERSEY FIFTH

ELSAH – Also out on Principia College’s course, the ladies’ race was one dominated by the Waterloo Bulldogs. They had all three podium spots and five in the top 10 with Angelyn Kanyuck’s time of 18:56.50 taking first place.

Triad junior Kennedy Bowman ran to a fifth-place finish at 19:49.30. Sophomore teammate Morgan Mason was seventh (20:31.90).

Shelby Quick was CM’s best finisher at 18th place with a time of 22:22.10.

