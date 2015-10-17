Carlee Cronin’s determination to play under pressure and develop her skills had her back at the state golf tournament this weekend.

Cronin qualified from the Carterville Sectional with a score of 85 for 18 holes. She was the seventh of 10 individuals from the sectional to qualify for state this weekend.

Marquette Catholic coach Deb Walsh said it was a tremendous honor to qualify for state in golf.

“It is always difficult to qualify,” she said. “There were some really strong players at the sectional this year. She played very well under pressure.”

This is the second year Cronin has qualified for the state golf tourney.

“She is a determined individual and she understood the pressure she faced to qualify for state a second time,” Walsh said. “She made some great shots and recovered well at the sectional meet if she got in trouble.”

Walsh said simply that Cronin is “a great kid and good student.”

“She set goals and has strong morals,” Walsh said. “She is a great sport and a kind person on the golf course. She likes to be relaxed and have conversation with the other invidiuals.”

Cronin served as the captain of Marquette’s girls golf team the past two years. “She keeps the team tight and doesn’t like drama,” the coach said. “She makes sure everybody gets along and we get where we need to be.”

The Marquette golfer will attend Illinois State University next year, but hasn’t made a decision yet about playing golf. She plans to major in Family and Consumer Sciences.

She sees it as a blessing to be able to go to state twice as a golfer.

“I am grateful for the experience,” she said.

