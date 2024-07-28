Critical Call For Blood and Platelet Donors: Help Save Lives Now With The Red Cross Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to reinforce the blood supply as much as possible before the summer winds down. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed to help keep hospital shelves stocked through August. Donors remain critically needed to support the Red Cross delivery of vital blood products, which are in demand around-the-clock as hospitals work to save lives this summer. When fewer people answer the call to donate, the blood supply can quickly shrink. Help safeguard necessary care for patients − book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.?? In thanks, those who come to give Aug. 1-31, 2024, will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15 MISSOURI Crawford Bourbon 8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street Cuba 8/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wallis Oil, 106 East Washington Street Sullivan 8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan, 751 Sappington Bridge Rd Dent Salem 8/7/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Harmony Church, 5841 Highway 32 West Franklin Pacific 8/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pacific City Hall, 300 N Hoven Dr 8/5/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan 8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 444 Beeman 8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church and School, 201 W Springfield Rd Union 8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Washington 8/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Jefferson Cedar Hill 8/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 8265 Local Hillsboro Rd. Crystal City 8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane De Soto 8/15/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Fenton 8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connect Church, 1779 Springdale Blvd Festus 8/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive High Ridge 8/2/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 2455, 2808 old Hunning Rd. Lincoln Troy 8/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln County Ambulance District - Troy Base, 1392 S. Third 8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St. 8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 1112 E. Montgomery Jonesburg 8/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 505 1st Street Rhineland 8/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corner Venue & Event Space, 111 Bluff Street St. Charles O'Fallon 8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 8/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Renaud Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle St. Charles 8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 Old Hwy 94 South 8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main St. Peters 8/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spencer Road Branch Library, 427 Spencer Road 8/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/6/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 8/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Weldon Spring 8/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bryan Middle School, 605 Independence Rd Wentzville 8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd St. Francois Bonne Terre 8/8/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue Farmington 8/14/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd St. Louis Affton 8/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Center of St. Louis, 6727 Langley Ave Ballwin 8/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd 8/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd 8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., City of Twin Oaks, 1381 Big Bend Rd 8/15/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln Chesterfield 8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Dot Foods, 17050 Baxter Rd 8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Earth City 8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Credit Control, 3300 Rider Trail S Ellisville 8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. Eureka 8/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ignite Church, 1729 West 5th Street Fenton 8/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 400 LSL, #2 Gravois Road 8/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way Florissant 8/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 8/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer Manchester 8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road Maryland Heights 8/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr St. Louis 8/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracks View Rd. 8/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 S Lindbergh Blvd 8/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4550 Telegraph Rd 8/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/5/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave 8/6/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Royale Orleans, 2801 Telegraph 8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., River City Casino and Hotel, 777 River City Casino Boulevard 8/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Westborough Country Club, 631 S Berry Rd 8/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Accenture Federal Services, 520 Maryville Centre Dr 8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue 8/13/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road 8/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 8/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. St. Louis City 8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tarlton Corporation, 5500 West Park 8/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 8/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N New Ballas Rd 8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Lawrence Group, 319 North 4th Street, Suite 1000 8/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Magnolia Hotel St. Louis, 421 N 8th St 8/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd 8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue 8/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southgate Church, 9820 E Watson Rd 8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., CrossPoint Church, 5001 Little Rock Rd 8/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Topgolf, 3201 Chouteau Ave 8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club, 2901 N Grand Blvd 8/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., AT&T, 1010 Pine Street 8/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link Ste. Genevieve Ste. Genevieve 8/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr Warren Warrenton 8/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scenic Regional Library - Warrenton Branch, 912 State Hwy 47 ILLINOIS Jersey Jerseyville 8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie Madison Alton 8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd 8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Mary School, 536 E. 3rd St. 8/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave Bethalto 8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central Edwardsville 8/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd Highland 8/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St Troy 8/1/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. 8/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy Illinois Fire Protection District, 116 W Clay St Monroe Columbia 8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Randolph Sparta 8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street St. Clair Fairview Heights 8/1/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 8/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 Shiloh 8/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.