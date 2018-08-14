ALTON - Crisis Food Center is a local food pantry located at 21 East 6th Street in Alton since 1977. Crisis Food Center gives out a free seven (7)-day supply of food to anyone in need once a month. We also has a clothing store located in the basement called Nearly New, where one can choose up to five (5) free clothing items a day. Teachers, with proper ID, can choose as many items as needed for their students.

We are seeking volunteers to help sort food, pack bags, assist client selecting food and loading the items into their vehicles. We are also seeking volunteers to work in the clothing store. If you are looking for a great opportunity to volunteer in the community, this is it. If you are a business or a company that offers incentives or opportunities to your employees to volunteer in the community, this is it, says Derrick Richardson, Crisis Food Center Board Member. We need volunteers to fill spots Monday through Friday from 8:30am to noon and 1pm to 3pm.

To become a volunteer, stop by the Crisis Food Center location Monday through Friday between 11am-1pm to pick up a volunteer application. If you have questions, contact Nick Kessinger, the Executive Director Monday through Friday between 11am-1pm at 618-462-8201 or visit the website at www.crisisfoodcenter.org. Crisis Food Center is non-profit 501(c3) organization.

Download the Application Here

