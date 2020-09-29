ALTON - Please join us Wednesday, October 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Crisis Food Center, 21 E. Sixth Street, Alton, Illinois for refreshments and ground-breaking ceremony.

The Board of Directors, Staff and volunteers of Crisis Food Center in Alton are excited to announce that we have contracted with Jun Construction of Godfrey to build an addition onto our current facility.

The Center, located at the corner of 6th and Alby Streets in Alton, has been in operation since 1973 and was initially housed n the basement of Elm Street Presbyterian Church. We moved to our current location in 1977, which was the former parsonage for what is now Morning Star Baptist Church.

Jun Construction completed a prior project for us in 2005, adding a large stock room, a walk-in cooler and freezer to the rear of the building. This new project will add a multi-purpose room on the southeast corner of our current facility, forming a L-shaped building. Plans for the added sp0ace include free clothing distribution, collaborative meetings with other agencies, food storage space as needed and services such as free cooking classes for our clients. We are also pleased to state with the completion of this project our facility will be 100% ADA compliant.

Our plan is to remain open and continue to serve our clients during construction, making adjustments as necessary to the daily routine. We are excited to partner with Jun Construction on this new project and eager to see it completed. Our board, staff and volunteers joint together in thanking everyone in our community for your continued support in helping us to serve our neighbors in need.

For additional information or questions, please contact Mary Droste, Chairman of the Board at 618-978-3202.

