ST. LOUIS - James Turman died after he sustained multiple puncture wounds to both legs and his abdomen in an incident where St. Louis County Police officers were called to the scene at 2 p.m. on March 30, 2014. The case remains unsolved and St. Louis Crime Stoppers is seeking information.

When officers arrived, Turman was lying in the reclined front passenger's seat of a 1980s Chevy Iroc Camaro parked at 8933 Riverview Boulevard in St. Louis. The victim was unconscious and sustained multiple puncture wounds to both legs and his abdomen.

An initial scene investigation indicated that the victim parked at this location when he was approached by the suspect. An argument ensued and the suspect shot the victim with a "dark-colored" handgun. The suspect then fled southwest from the location on foot.

If you have any information about this homicide, please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this homicide, you may receive a reward of up to $5,000.

All tips called into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous.

