ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CrimeStoppers has again posted a request for tips on the fatal shooting of Nicholas Kapusniak, a St. Louis College of Pharmacy student. This is a long-unsolved case. He was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at about 1 a.m. on the morning of March 1, 2014. The shooting occurred in the rear yard of a home in the 2700 block of Accomac in St. Louis County.
The victim was standing with a group of acquaintances when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. Witnesses say an unknown subject started shooting from inside of a white sedan as it traveled eastbound in the south alley of Accomac.
The white vehicle continued east out of sight. If you have any information about this Homicide please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this homicide, you can receive a reward of up to $5,000.
All tips called into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous.
