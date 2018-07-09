WHITE HALL – The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers and the White Hall Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in solving a June 30, 2018, burglary of the Casey's in White Hall.

According to a release from White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas on the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Facebook page, a private security firm alerted police the Casey's in White Hall, located at 369 S. Main Street, had an active alarm around 1:15 a.m. Police arrived to find someone forced entry into the building in an apparent effort to force their way into the store's ATM.

Coultas told Riverbender.com all relevant information on the burglary was inside that Facebook post. Surveillance photos were released. They are admittedly bad quality, and feature a shadowy figure lurking in the top left corner. A photo of the method of forced entry – splitting maul – was also included.

Two Rivers also emailed Riverbender a notice for the arrest of Joseph Pellazari. Pellazari is a white male with brown hair and eyes who stands around 5'6'' with a stocky build. On July 7, 2018, Pellazari was accused of running from Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies. He was suspected of being in the area of George St. and Pulliam.

Pellazari was listed on the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Facebook page on July 6 for allegedly violating an order of protection and violation of a bail bond. According to the post, he has a history of assault, dangerous drugs and false identity. His last known address was 205 N County Road in Hardin, but he could be in Granite City.

All three suspects listed in a former Riverbender.com article were also taken into custody. James G. Hillman of Jerseyville turned himself into authorities regarding a failure to appear notice regarding a charge of aggravated battery. Craig Stauffer of Nebo, Illinois, was apprehended by the Pike County Sheriff's Office after being wanted for aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and unlawful restraint. Erick Howell of Dow was apprehended July 7 by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He was wanted for driving while revoked.

Another man, James “Nick” Holmes, 39, of Carrollton was apprehended on July 7 by the Carrollton Police Department after being listed on Two Rivers Crime Stoppers on July 6 for fraud and violation of probation.

Anyone with any information on the White Hall Casey's burglary or the whereabouts of Pellazari is asked to contact the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590. All tips are anonymous and arrests will give tipsters cash rewards for their information while still remaining anonymous.

The White Hall Police Department can be reached at (217) 374-2135 for any further information on the Casey's burglary.

