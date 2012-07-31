Cregger Company Incorporated, wholesale distributor of heating, air-conditioning, and plumbing products, has announced the opening of a branch store in Wood River Illinois. The West Columbia, South Carolina company was founded in 1978 by Morris Cregger and, in opening the Wood River branch, brings the total to 31 branch stores located in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Illinois. Cregger Company philosophies are simple and message is straightforward: Cregger Company strives every day to achieve the best possible results for our Customers in everything we do.

Cregger pledges to provide exceptional service, exceptional products and exceptional value to:

Residential,

Light commercial contractors,

Commercial contractor, and

Service companies.

The Cregger Company goal is to help give contractors and service companies a better result, with less effort at the lowest total cost.

The Cregger Company hired Tom Westerheide of Belleville as the HVAC Manager. Tom brings the necessary experience (over 35 years) in the HVAC industry to run the Heating, Air-conditioning and Plumbing wholesale distributorship.

Cregger Company’s branch in Wood River is a stocking distributor of residential, light commercial and commercial Goodman Heating and Air-Conditioning products, sheet metal materials, service replacement parts, and service products.

To introduce the Wood River Cregger Company Branch, Cregger is hosting a “Free Lunch Friday” for contractors and service companies from 11:00 am – 2:00pm every Friday in July and August. Every Friday in August, Cregger will offer the following Freon specials:

30lb R-22 for $299.00, and

R-410A for $90.00.

There will also be special introductory pricing on Goodman Condensing Units.

Cregger Company Location:

102 Haller

Wood River, IL 62095

Hours of operation:

7:00am – 4:30pm

Monday thru Friday

Information or equipment pricing contacts:

Tom Westerheide

HVAC Manager

618-254-4300

618-980-3482

Vitor Souza

Inside Manager

618-254-4300

