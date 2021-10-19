GLEN CARBON - Creepy Clowns are a scary theme that many utilize during area Halloween displays. The Garde family at 54 Oakshire Drive West in Glen Carbon have a Creepy Clowns theme deluxe this year.

Jeff Garde described their display as filled with creepy clowns and also a headless horseman. He said everyone is welcome to visit their home.

“Last year we had over 300 trick or treaters, so we are expecting even more this year,” he said. “We will be handing out candy on the night of October 30th.”

Garde said he didn’t realize so many people were creeped out with clowns until he formulated the plan to carry out this theme.

“We have had some adults that just don’t like creepy clowns and saw it as scary,” he said. “It seems some of the parents don’t even want to get too close.”

On October 30th, the Garde family will have speakers outside blaring scary music and welcome all trick or treaters with open arms.

“This is our ninth year of having a large Halloween display,” he said. “Halloween is always our one big event for the year.”

Garde joked again and said he believed with the variety of those who have stopped by this Halloween season, the parents have been more scared than the kids.

“We are kind of rural close to Father McGivney Catholic High School and Anderson Hospital on a dead-end road. We just want people to enjoy some decorations. We started purchasing decorations in May or June because the coronavirus has stalled the supply chain. It takes us about three to four days to do everything outside with our display. Anybody and everybody is welcome to drive by. We went all-out this year."

