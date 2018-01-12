EDWARDSVILLE - The Cree Rider Family Band takes the Wildey stage at 7 p.m. this Friday as a part of the Winter Concert Series.

Presented by the Edwardsville Parks Department the evening will feature not only live entertainment but also appetizers before the show in the Wildey event room at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets for the appetizers are $14 and tickets for the show only are $9.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday Jake’s Leg returns to the Wildey for a taste of the Grateful Dead.

On Saturday, January 20, singer and songwriter Keith Anderson stops by the Wildey. Anderson contributed to hits like Lost in the Moment with Big and Rich which led him to receive a CMA and ACM Song of the Year nomination.

Head East returns to the theatre Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, for two nights of classic rock. For decades Head East has been performing in the Midwest and are best known for their song There’s Never Been Any Reason. Both performances start at 8 p.m.

Before Head East takes the stage on Saturday, Celebrating Community: A Window to the Future will take place at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Restore Decor the event will be the first community celebration and private sale with proceeds going to help Restore Decor and Faith Coalition Ministry so that 100 percent of 2018 sales can be donated right back into the community. Tickets are $50 and include two drinks, hors d’oeuvres and music.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesdays it’s $2 movie night with a screening of Jumanji on Tuesday, January 16, and Dirty Harry on January 23.

For more information on whats coming to the Wildey this month or for tickets visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

