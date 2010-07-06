Olin Community Credit Union's President and CEO, Don Reedy, was inducted into the prestigious Credit Union Hall of Fame at this year's annual Illinois Credit Union League convention in Chicago, IL.

Reedy has been a devoted credit union advocate for the past 31 years. His entire credit union career has been spent with OCCU. When Reedy started with the credit union, it had only $15 million in assets and since has grown to over $430 million in assets. The membership has more than doubled from 17,039 to 40,000+ over the 19 years he has been president. Reedy has been

instrumental in opening 7 branches, including entering new markets such as Missouri. When he took over as president, the credit union had 38 employees and now has over 175 total employees.

When considering new programs or products, Reedy's first question is always, "How does this benefit or affect our members?" He strives to keep our loan rates low and savings rates as some of the highest in our market. He is known for making sure members come first while maintaining a sound financial institution.

Reedy continually encourages staff to be involved in the community and the local credit union chapter. Over the past year, OCCU has poured more than $75,000 into the surrounding communities through fundraisers, sponsorships and donations. Employees have dedicated more than 500 hours to thecommunity events. These charitable endeavors show how important credit

unions are to their local communities.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org . Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

