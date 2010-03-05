Credit Union Employees Prepare to Package and Ship Items Donated for the Soldiers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Bethalto, Illinois - March 5, 2010 ) - Olin Community Credit Union employees rallied to show support for our troops through their annual adopt-a-soldier program in February. The credit union selected members and relatives of members who serve in the armed forces as recipients. Donated items included personal hygiene products, favorite snacks, sheets, magazines, and notes of appreciation for their dedication. Employees filled 27 boxes for three local soldiers that are currently serving overseas. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip