Credit Union Employees' Package and Ship Items Donated for the Soldiers
Bethalto, Illinois - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union employees rallied to show support for our troops through their annual adopt-a-soldier program in February. The credit union selected members and relatives of members who serve in the armed forces as recipients. Donated items included personal hygiene products, favorite snacks, sheets, magazines, and notes of appreciation for their dedication. Employees filled 44 boxes for eight local soldiers that are currently serving overseas.
