Bethalto, Illinois-Friday, October 1, 2010- The new name, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, went into effect for Olin Community Credit Union on October 1, 2010. As new signs were installed, employees of the credit union were busy explaining the new name to members. The new name reflects the credit union's goal to be first in developing lifetime financial partnerships by providing personalized service and solutions to its members. The new name is also a better reflection of the members and communities served by the credit union.



"The board of directors and executive team have performed extensive research and evaluation in arriving at this decision," said Don Reedy, President and CEO of the credit union.

Although the credit union's doors have been open to the residents of the communities they serve for many years, a persistent and common misperception remains. In general, credit union research has found that local residents believe membership is still exclusive to Olin employees. The name 1st MidAmerica Credit Union better identifies with the members and communities within the credit union's nine county field of membership.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As more local residents realize the benefits of membership with our credit union, our membership as a whole will benefit from growth, through expanded services, a continuing focus on member service and an ongoing commitment to competitive rates," stated Reedy.

The credit union has not sold or merged with another credit union. The credit union is very strong and well capitalized. The staff, friendly service and commitment to the membership will remain the same. Credit union services will not change and will continue to function as they always have.

More like this:

Related Video: