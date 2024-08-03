ALTON - Tickets are running low for Rock the Hops, which returns for its 7th year as a "celebration of music, art, and craft beer", taking place this time on Saturday, August 10th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at multiple venues in downtown Alton. As Alton's original music and art festival, Rock the Hops has become a regional favorite and has sold out every year.

Attendees can "hop" around between the 5 official venues and catch as many as 27 unique and creative music performances. The lineup will include a wide variety of genres including rock, jazz-fusion, indie, folk, singer-songwriter, hip hop, Americana, experimental, and more. There will also be artisan booths featuring visual artworks and handmade goods available for purchase. Each of the 5 venues this year will play host to all three creative elements noted in the festival's tagline, creating a fun and celebratory atmosphere throughout the day. Ticket holders can choose from over 30 styles of craft beverages to sample, from seasonal craft beers, to refreshing ciders and seltzers, and non-alcoholic options. Don't miss out on this year's amazing lineup of music, art, and craft beverages!

Tickets are available while they last at: https://rockthehops.eventbrite.com and at participating venues. Ticket holders gain the full festival experience - access to the craft beer sampling, a commemorative tasting glass, free shuttles, and the satisfaction of knowing they are directly supporting our local creative culture! Tickets are not required to simply come out and enjoy the music and art.

Not just a festival, the event brings awareness to, and heightens engagement with, the burgeoning art and music community in the region, while also showcasing the area’s beverage and culinary scene. According to Rock the Hops co-founders Hope and Drew Mader, their mission is to uplift, engage, and encourage local creative culture, and honor musicians' and artists' contributions to the renaissance of our community at large.

“Rock the Hops is the place where people come together to celebrate the creatives in our community. Creatives have unique perspectives which help shape the trajectory of our communities. Music and culture deserve to be acknowledged and treated as an integral part of our town's infrastructure. Rock the Hops was built with these principles in mind, and it's become such a fun and positive day. Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier," says Hope Mader.

Drew Mader adds, "Some performances especially of note include Ring, Cicada, who've not performed live in about a decade. They have two critically-acclaimed releases from their earlier life from the late 90s to the early aughts, the first of which was produced by recently deceased Steve Albini whose credits also include Nirvana, The Pixies, and PJ Harvey to name a few. Doug Raffety of Judge Nothing fame will perform a solo set of songs from his previous bands' catalogs as well as more recent works. Up-and-comers Trevor May & The Nomads will bring their brand of country rock to Rock the Hops for the first time - the whole lineup adds up to 100 musicians converging on downtown Alton."

The full Rock the Hops 2024 schedule and lineup can be found at: www.rockthehopsalton.com/2024.

Thank you to our 2024 sponsors for their support: Simmons Hanly Conroy, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Cope Plastics Inc., and Amalgamate Vintage.

27 MUSICAL PERFORMANCES BY:

Ring,Cicada, Hope & Therapy, Loftys Comet, Autumn Clock, Future/Modern, Olive, The Trophy Mules, They Need Machines to Fly?, 1781, JOEL, Doug Raffety of Judge Nothing, ROTN, Andrew Ryan & The Levee, Birds of Squalor, Elliott Pearson, Darian Poe, Trevor May & The Nomads, Catching the Westbound, Rock Crown, and MORE

2024 PARTICIPATING BREWERIES:

The Old Bakery Beer Company

Narrow Gauge Brewing Company

Mississippi Culture

Hendricks Brewthers

Brick River Cider Co.

2nd Shift

Excel Brewing

Red Rooster

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus

Urban Chestnut

Big Muddy

Moondrops Wellness CBD Seltzer

Herbarium Sparkling Herbal Tea

Germania/Wilhelm Cold Brew

East Side Brewers

Schlafly

AND MORE!

2024 ARTISTS AND VENDORS:



Flourish Farm, Auric Visions, Miss Katies Art and Design, River City Oddities, Abellana Arts, WelbornPaperCuts, The Ambitious Squirrel, Sherbet Punch Studios, Stay Weird Crochet, Cosmic Disposition, Hey Look Mushrooms, Ima Rose Design, Charles Mooneyham, Gray Finch, Michael Snider

2024 PARTICIPATING VENUES:

The Old Bakery Beer Company

FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar

The Conservatory

Bossanova Martini Lounge & Restaurant

Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar

About Rock the Hops

Rock the Hops is the first and only event in our region to combine and highlight several channels of creative culture into one self-guided multi-venue celebration. Awarded Best Festival in 2016 by the Southwest Illinois Tourism Bureau, Rock the Hops is the most tangible demonstration of the ongoing work to know and grow our creative community. Our goals include empowering local creatives by expanding access to music industry resources, promoting creative career development, attracting creatives from across the globe, and cultivating an inspiring city while building community. To learn more visit www.rockthehopsalton.com.

