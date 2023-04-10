Creamy Chipotle/Jalapeño Lime Dressing Recipe by Olive Oil Marketplace
INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Combine Chipotle Oil, yogurt, sour cream, vinegar, mustard, honey, cilantro, salt in a bowl until well blended. Season with pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings, if desired.
  • For a little more spice add finely chopped jalapeños
  • Fresh greens with pine nuts and candied walnuts compliment this well.

