Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

MADISON COUNTY - At 8:50 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Madison County.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Alhambra and was moving southeast at 35 mph.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is unclear whether a tornado touched down or if any damage has been reported. Residents in the affected areas were advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

These storms have moved out of the Madison County area.

These photos were taken in the Alhambra area.

More like this:

Apr 22, 2024 - Nine Tornadoes Strike Illinois and Missouri This Past Thursday, April 18, 2024, NWS Confirms

May 28, 2024 - NWS Confirms Five Tornadoes In St. Louis Vicinity On May 26, 2024

Apr 19, 2024 - Madison County Barn Leveled by Suspected Tornado, Investigation Underway

Mar 21, 2024 - Bunker Hill Tornado Anniversary Comes Around Again: It Left Mass Devastation

Mar 16, 2024 - Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Jersey County on March 14

 