MADISON COUNTY - At 8:50 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Madison County.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Alhambra and was moving southeast at 35 mph.

It is unclear whether a tornado touched down or if any damage has been reported. Residents in the affected areas were advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

These storms have moved out of the Madison County area.

These photos were taken in the Alhambra area.

