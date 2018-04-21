Here, a tow truck takes away a vehicle from a crash scene on Illinois Route 3. (Photo by John Hentrich)

GRANITE CITY - An accident Friday afternoon on Illinois Route 3 North temporarily shut down traffic near Weber Chevrolet.

Here, a wrecker takes an overturned vehicle away from the scene. After the crash was cleaned up, traffic resumed to normal on Route 3. A report was not yet available for those involved in the crash.

 