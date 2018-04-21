Crash temporarily shuts down traffic on Illinois Route 3
April 21, 2018 9:46 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY - An accident Friday afternoon on Illinois Route 3 North temporarily shut down traffic near Weber Chevrolet.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Here, a wrecker takes an overturned vehicle away from the scene. After the crash was cleaned up, traffic resumed to normal on Route 3. A report was not yet available for those involved in the crash.