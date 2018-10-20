GLEN CARBON - A crash occurred on Illinois Route 159, just past Walgreens and near the Interstate-270 exits in Glen Carbon on Friday afternoon in the rush hour time period.

The vehicles involved appeared to encounter significant damage. The crash caused long traffic delays on an already busy area each day in the 5 to 6 p.m. range.

Many motorists took alternate routes away from the accident once they came on it.

Law enforcement and fire department personnel handled the accident as quickly as possible to clear the scene and care for those involved in the crash.

