Crash disrupts traffic at Tolle Lane and Humbert Road during wet Monday
November 5, 2018 4:25 PM November 6, 2018 7:12 AM
GODFREY - A three-vehicle accident caused traffic disruption as the rain started to drop at Tolle Lane and Humbert Road in Godfrey around 3 p.m. on Monday.
The crash appeared minor and law enforcement and the Godfrey Fire Protection District worked the crash to keep traffic flowing.
Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully on the way home tonight with wet conditions.