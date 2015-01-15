Around the holidays, the Wade’s found out that their beautiful son Jonny has brain cancer. Follow their story on Facebook at Project Team Jonny or click https://www.facebook.com/pages/Project-Team- Jonny.

To unite the JPRD community together in support of this family, we are holding Cram the Center for Jonny during the basketball games, in conjunction with the community-wide Jonny’s Day on Friday, January 23.

Article continues after sponsor message

Come to the Susnig Center, watch some basketball action, wear gray for brain cancer awareness and support #10! Admission will be $1. All of the admissions will be donated to the family for Jonny’s benefit.

For more information, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.