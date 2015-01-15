Cram the Center for Jonny
Around the holidays, the Wade’s found out that their beautiful son Jonny has brain cancer. Follow their story on Facebook at Project Team Jonny or click https://www.facebook.com/pages/Project-Team- Jonny.
To unite the JPRD community together in support of this family, we are holding Cram the Center for Jonny during the basketball games, in conjunction with the community-wide Jonny’s Day on Friday, January 23.
Come to the Susnig Center, watch some basketball action, wear gray for brain cancer awareness and support #10! Admission will be $1. All of the admissions will be donated to the family for Jonny’s benefit.
For more information, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email
jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.