The journey back to All-Star form continues to be filled with obstacles for Allen Craig, who on Monday was out-righted to Pawtucket (AAA) by the Boston Red Sox.

Since being traded from St. Louis last season at the deadline, Craig has hit just .130 in 53 games for the Red Sox. Besides his offensive struggles, Craig is still owed at least $21 million thru 2018–which contributed to his clearing waivers with all 29 other teams.

The demise at the plate began towards the end of 2013 when Craig suffered a Lisfranc foot injury rounding first base. He gutted out a return for the post-season that year, but has yet to return to the .306 avg, 50 HRs, and 247 RBIs he posted in his first 372 games.

Joe Kelly, who was included with Craig in the trade to Boston, is currently 1-2 in 7 starts this season.

WILSON PROMOTED

–The Cardinals made several roster moves of their own earlier in the day as infielder Jacob Wilson was promoted from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA). Wilson had hit a team-leading 7 HRs and 21 RBIs in 34 games for Springfield.

Veteran infielder Scott Moore (.175, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs) was released from Memphis to make room on the roster.

Also, third baseman Patrick Wisdom was elevated from extended Spring Training back to Springfield, where he had played in 18 games this season prior to this stint in extended Spring Training.

photo credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports