CRAFTER'S SALE
August 20, 2012 1:55 PM
Alton Little Theater will hold a "Crafter's Plus" sale on Saturday, August 25th from 8am to 2pm. Varied bolts of material, patterns, craft and sewing items and some decor items will be on sale in the Dorothy Colonius foyer at very reasonable prices. Refreshments will be available for sale. Members of the Theater will be on hand to answers any questions that guests may have about ALT rentals and productions.
