Alton Little Theater will hold a "Crafter's Plus" sale on Saturday, August 25th from 8am to 2pm. Varied bolts of material, patterns, craft and sewing items and some decor items will be on sale in the Dorothy Colonius foyer at very reasonable prices. Refreshments will be available for sale. Members of the Theater will be on hand to answers any questions that guests may have about ALT rentals and productions. 

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 30, 2023 - New Garage Sale Rules Passed For Alton

5 days ago - Come Scare Up Some Fun At Jerseyville Public Library In October

Sep 25, 2023 - Friends Of Leclaire Hosts 31st Annual Parkfest On Sunday, October 15

Today - Leclaire Park Festival Is Set In Edwardsville

Jul 20, 2023 - Part Of Wood River Park May Become Wedding Venue

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.