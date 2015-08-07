ALTON - At a recent ribbon cutting for Party On Broadway, Mayor Walker stated he was happy to see people like Vickie Hopkins, Owner of Party On Broadway give back to the community. Party On Broadway in collaboration with The Old Bakery Beer Company & The Gift Box will be sponsoring a fundraising event for Alton Main Street. For a listing of events brought to you by Alton Main Street visit: http://www.altonmainstreet.org/page/events.

The event will take place on August 18, 2015 starting at 6:30 pm @ The Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, IL.

The Painting Party for Alton Main Street will offer a night of fun with Ballpark food specials and Home Plate Door Decoration that you will craft yourself. The Cardinals will be playing the Giants on the Big Screen. Party On Broadway will provide all the supplies needed to paint the door decoration which is 12 x 12. Cost is $25 per person and advance registration is suggested.

For online registration go to: http://tinyurl.com/keepmainstreetsafe or in person at The Gift Box located at 300 East Broadway, Alton, IL.

For questions regarding the event, please email partyonbroadway@charter.net or call Vickie Hopkins, Party On Broadway at 314-795-9003.

Please help to continue the community services of Alton Main Street by supporting this event.

