ALTON - The Alton Memorial Hospital team for this year’s Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run will hold its seventh annual craft fair and fall extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. The fair will be held in the hospital’s Beeby Wing and Connector Lobby.

To reserve a table or for more information, contact Lisa Pace at 618-433-7045 or lmp7732@bjc.org.

The Jingle Bell Run will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Alton Knights of Columbus Hall. For more details, go to www.jbr.org/Alton.