CR Systems has recently been awarded the cleaning contract for (8) of the Riverbend Headstart & Family Services facilities in the Metro East area. This contract has allowed us to grow and we are excited to continue to serve our community.

CR Systems, Inc. at 621 Berkshire in East Alton has been in business for 30 years under the direction of the company's founder, Shirley Kleeman.

CR Systems has two divisions. The first is a distribution network of supplies to commercial, municipal, and government facilities. The second is our contract cleaning services. We clean 38 buildings, daily, and employ 40 to 50 people.



Shirley Kleeman is nearing retirement and the business will continue under the leadership of her daughter, Kristin. We look forward to another 30 years.

