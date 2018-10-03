JERSEYVILLE – It's like bingo, but with cow pies.

The Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is gearing toward their first fundraiser on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Jerseyville Fairgrounds Arena. The organization is a civilian group, which works with the community as well as law enforcement to help bring wanted criminals to justice across Calhoun, Jersey and Greene Counties. Tips leading to arrests are financially awarded through the organization, and those tips as well as the infrastructure to keep all tips anonymous, are funded usually through community donations. This fundraiser is designed to add to that general fund.

As for the fundraiser itself, it's called “Cow Ploppers,” the the reason why seems pretty self-explanatory, but here is what a representative of the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Facebook page said on the matter:

“Cow Ploppers fundraiser is just what it means. You buy a 'land parcel' square for $10 each. You can buy as many parcels as you would like. Wherever the cow plops on wins.”

That's right. People buy a portion of an area and a cow who seems ready to drop one gets to wander around that area until it poops. Wherever that dookie lands wins. There will be 500 squares from which to choose.

“We thought it would go over well, considering we are a community of farmers,” that representative from Two Rivers Crime Stoppers said. “The money helps the organization stay afloat by helping pay out on crime tips and giving back to the community some as well. We are funded purely by donations and fund-raising. This is the first [fundraiser] for our organization, and if it goes over well, then it could became an annual fundraiser.”

Outside of the main event, the fundraiser will also include food, including kettle corn, and music by Devin Clemons and Brett Moffitt from 12-2 p.m. and Isaiah Christian from 2-3 p.m. A 50/50 and gun raffle will also be a part of the event.

