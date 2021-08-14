SPRINGFIELD – The Madison County seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped this week to 9.06 percent after hovering over the 10 percent mark for a period of time. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of all those who have been tested.

IDPH reports a total of 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated.

Madison County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, with 39 confirmed and 47 probable for 87 total. Madison County has recorded 539 COVID-related deaths and 33,962 cases with 33,242 released. Greene County has a 14.67 percent positivity rate for COVID-19, followed by Calhoun County at 14.29 percent, Jersey County has a 13.73 percent positivity rate, St. Clair County has an 11.59 percent rate, Macoupin County is the lowest in the area at 7.03 percent.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported 21,334 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 6, 2021.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,457,687 cases, including 23,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, August 6, 2021, laboratories have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781. As of last night, 1,652 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.9%.

A total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses. Since reporting on Friday, August 6, 2021, 215,157 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

