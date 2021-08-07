SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) today announced mitigations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant during the upcoming Illinois State Fair and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fairgoers. The Illinois State Fairgrounds are located in Sangamon County which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.

Pursuant to CDC and IDPH guidance, all fair attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings. Additionally, all Grandstand concert goers must wear masks to all performances. Ticketholders in the grandstand track area (also known as Standing Room Only) will be required to provide a print or digital copy of personal Vaccine Card, Vaccine Record, or Negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours preceding the concert. Masks will be provided at the grandstand upon entrance as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds and must be worn over the nose and mouth indoors and for the duration of all grandstand performances.

Additional mitigations for the 2021 Illinois State Fair include:

• Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Illinois State Fair.

• Masks are required for all (including vaccinated individuals) in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds, including: Coliseum, Expo Building, Illinois Building, Dairy Building, Livestock Center, Artisans Building, Emmerson Building, Orr Building, Hobbies, Arts & Crafts and the Floriculture/Emmerson Annex.

• Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders. Track ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

• Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade.

• Illinois Department of Public Health will have six vaccinations sites located throughout the fairgrounds:

Article continues after sponsor message

o Illinois Building - Located just inside the Main Gate on Main Street

o North Side of Happy Hollow Entrance - Located on Main Street directly north of the Illinois Building

o Brian Raney Avenue - Located directly north of the Village of Cultures, across the street from the Illinois Treasurer and Secretary of State Tents

o Avenue of Flags - Located just off of Grandstand Avenue, across the street from Gate 2 of the Grandstand behind the Comptroller’s Tent

o 4H Lane - Located near the Orion Samuelson Building north of the Multi-Purpose Arena on the west side of the fairgrounds (August 12-17)

o Livestock Center on 8th Street (August 18-22)

• Carnival workers, vendors and concessionaires are required to wear masks and are responsible for assisting in the cleaning of adjacent sitting and picnic table areas.

• Carnival will use fogger machines with a 72-hour disinfectant on all rides.

• Fogger machines will be used to clean the Grandstand, Coliseum and Multi-Purpose Arena between each event.

• No tram service will be offered.

• Dedicated crews to clean high touch areas, including restrooms, barns and common eating areas.

• Hand-washing stations and mounted and portable hand sanitizers throughout the grounds.

“As the Delta variant circulates in Illinois and across the country, we want to remind people about what they can do to stay safe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Vaccination is your best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Masking, distancing, testing, and washing your hands are also important tools to help slow the spread of these viruses.”



“The safety of our attendees has and will always be our first priority at the Illinois State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II, IDOA Director. “We will continue to offer a world-class entertainment and agricultural showcase while prioritizing the health and safety of attendees.”

All fairgoers are encouraged to receive a vaccination in advance of the fair. As a reminder, people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Illinois State Fair is August 12 – August 22 in Springfield, Illinois. Start planning today by visiting our website (http://www.illinoisstatefair.info/) and download our free mobile app.

More like this: