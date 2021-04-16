SAUGET - Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Heatlhcare are pleased to announce a public COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that is open to the public with no appointment required.

COVID vaccines will be available on Tuesday, April 20, from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 801 50th Street, Alorton, Illinois. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 18 and older.

The Moderna vaccine will be distributed, so a second dose will be necessary in four weeks. 500 first doses will be available Tuesday.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

