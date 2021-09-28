SAUGET – Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce an upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that is open to the public with no appointment required .

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in the Melvin Price Convocation Center on the campus of McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon, Illinois, on Wednesday, September 29, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up.

The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older as the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A second dose will be required in three weeks for full vaccination.

Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Mammography and Breast Cancer Awareness, Southern Illinois Home Care, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

