LITCHFIELD - Coventry Homes, Inc, a modular home retail center that recently opened in Litchfield, will hold their Grand Opening and Open House on Friday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and tours of the two on-site model homes will be offered. Anyone signing a contract to purchase a home from Coventry Homes within 90 days of the open house event will receive free home upgrades.

Coventry Homes, Inc. was founded by area residents, Melba Petroline and David Chilovich. The pair brings many years of valuable home construction experience to the table. Melba has worked in the modular home industry for years while David has worked in the commercial construction business, as well as drafting custom home plans for families.

"Helping people make their dream home come to life is Coventry Homes' mission,” said Petroline. “We take the time to listen to our customers' needs, educate customers about the advantages of modular construction, and we have a product line available to meet their needs. We strive to earn their business by walking them through the process and showing terrific homes.”

“Our goal is to provide the best quality homes, to surpass our home owner's expectation when purchasing a home, and provide a high level of service to our customers,” Chilovich added.

Petroline and Chilovich invite everyone to come in and meet them during their Grand Opening, see what they are all about, and learn more about the many benefits of owning a modular home.



Coventry Homes, Inc is located at 803 W. Union in Litchfield - right next to Taylorville Community Credit Union. Two model homes are currently on site and available for tours.

Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2 but you can also schedule an appointment if those times are not convenient for you. For more information call 217-324-2255, visit www.CoventryHomesInc.com and find them on Facebook.

