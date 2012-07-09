(Alton, IL, July 6, 2012) Jeanie Cousley of Alton has been selected to paint a mural on a 1,400 square foot wall located at the corner of 9th and Piasa Streets. Proposals were voted on by the general public and judged by members of the Alton Main Street Design Committee.

Out of ninety-nine public votes, Cousley won 45, with Aaron Heil coming in a close second at 38 votes. Heil is also from Alton.

Cousley’s whimsical design for the concrete wall includes panels of images of sailboats, bluffs, aquatic life and the iconic bridge. Images are bordered by a botanical theme of large scale flowers and greenery. She proposed a palette that takes the river’s natural colors to a more vibrant level and complements the playful artwork.

As owner of an interior design company, JMC Design, Cousley has built relationships with local paint suppliers and others in the field that she can call on for expert advice. Her office and home are within walking distance from the mural site. “Both my business and residence are housed in a commercial building that was boarded up when I purchased it”, said Cousley, “I am excited to continue the restoration of the downtown neighborhood.”

Cousely and five other artists submitted proposals to Alton Main Street, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to revitalize the historic downtown district. Artists were encouraged to submit proposals that relate to the theme “A River Runs Through Us: A Children’s Mural”.

Area youth will have the opportunity to contribute to the mural. The artists’ were asked to explain in their proposals how local children would be able to participate in the creation of the public art. The artists were also asked paint during the hours of the Market’s operation in August, Wednesdays from 4 – 7p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon. The mural will be completed by August 31.

The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is held on the parking lot that will be home to the mural, and families are encouraged to ‘Like’ the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market on Facebook for more information. www.facebook.com/altonfarmersmarket.

