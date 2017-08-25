EDWARDSVILLE – Scoreless in regulation, SIUE finished the second half strong against Western Illinois, putting multiple shots on net. This was the Cougars first overtime game of the season at home.

"You're rarely going to go through a season without an overtime game," Head Coach Derek Burton said. "To get one early and have the success of it is a good confidence builder going forward."

The Cougars were threatening all game and in the first overtime they finally broke through.

"To start the overtime we were in their end and it was just a matter of time," Burton added. "We just kept the pressure on."

Emily Grahl had the ball on the outside of the box, with nice cross in, Benning was able to bury it passed the keeper.

MacKenzie Litzsinger totaled three shots on the night, Caroline Hoefert shot once. Juli Rossi ended the game with nine saves.

SIUE outshot Western Illinois 14-9 and had six corners to the Leathernecks two.

"Hopefully we'll get closer to 100 percent (physically) and then we turn our attention to a really talented SLU team," Burton said. "We look forward to having them here."

The Cougars will host cross town rival Saint Louis next Thursday, August 31st at 7 p.m.

