ALTON, IL, SEPTEMBER 23, 2011: The Riverbend PeaceKeepers will be hosting a free showing of the movie “Courageous” on Saturday October 1, 2011 at 10 A.M. at the AMC 12 Showplace in Edwardsville, Illinois. This is open to all Law Enforcement employees (officers, corrections, dispatchers, probation, etc…).

Free child care will be provided at the First Christian Church, 310 South Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois for children ages 8 and under. Parents are asked to bring a bagged lunch for each child and to R.S.V.P. to 618-656-7498. Parents that drop off the child, will be required to pick up the child and will be given a security code specifically for their child.

Members of the Riverbend PeaceKeepers were able to attend a prescreening of the movie in May 2011 and want to share the message, the importance of a father in a child’s life, with other Law Enforcement employees.



The Movie "Courageous"

HONOR BEGINS AT HOME. FOUR MEN, ONE CALLING: TO SERVE AND PROTECT. AS LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, ADAM MITCHELL, NATHAN HAYES, DAVID THOMSON, AND SHANE FULLER ARE CONFIDENT AND FOCUSED. YET AT THE END OF THE DAY, THEY FACE A CHALLENGE THAT NONE OF THEM ARE TRULY PREPARED TO TACKLE FATHERHOOD.

WHILE THEY CONSISTENTLY GIVE THEIR BEST ON THE JOB, GOOD ENOUGH SEEMS TO BE ALL THEY CAN MUSTER AS DADS. BUT THEY'RE QUICKLY DISCOVERING THAT THEIR STANDARD IS MISSING THE MARK.

WHEN TRAGEDY HITS HOME, THESE MEN ARE LEFT WRESTLING WITH THEIR HOPES, THEIR FEARS, THEIR FAITH, AND THEIR FATHERING. CAN A NEWFOUND URGENCY HELP THESE DADS DRAW CLOSER TO GOD ... AND TO THEIR CHILDREN?

FILLED WITH ACTION-PACKED POLICE DRAMA, COURAGEOUS IS THE FOURTH FILM FROM SHERWOOD PICTURES, THE MOVIEMAKING MINISTRY OF SHERWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH IN ALBANY, GEORGIA. RIVETED MOVIEGOERS WILL ONCE AGAIN FIND THEMSELVES LAUGHING, CRYING, AND CHEERING AS THEY ARE CHALLENGED AND INSPIRED BY EVERYDAY HEROES WHO LONG TO BE THE KINDS OF DADS THAT MAKE A LIFELONG IMPACT ON THEIR CHILDREN.



PROTECTING THE STREETS IS SECOND NATURE TO THESE MEN. RAISING THEIR CHILDREN IN A GOD-HONORING WAY? THAT'S COURAGEOUS.

THE RIVERBEND PEACEKEEPERS FCPO #219

This group was birthed from the hearts of Police Officers to uplift God and to bring other Law Enforcement Officers to the Kingdom of God. Founded in January 2010, the Riverbend PeaceKeepers continues to grow both numerically and spiritually. In January 2011, Riverbend PeaceKeepers partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers (www.FCPO.org) to aid in our efforts to reach and support the Law Enforcement Officer and his/her family.

The Riverbend PeaceKeepers' small group mission is dedicated to uniting law enforcement officers around the Riverbend area to be passionate followers of Jesus Christ through helping them understand God's purpose for their lives.

The Riverbend PeaceKeepers holds weekly Bible studies every Tuesday for Law Enforcement employees, host family activities, and have been involved in community service projects.



More information on the Riverbend PeaceKeepers can be found on their website www.riverbendpeacekeepers.org or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverbendpeacekeepers

