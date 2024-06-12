GODFREY - Andy Zirkelbach, 90, and Shirley Zirkelbach, 87, were both injured when a new deck built at their home on Calhoun Drive off of Clifton Terrace Road collapsed on May 15, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Deputy Sheriff Sydney Williams was able to kick the door down of their home to gain access to the couple.

They visited Mayor Mike McCormick’s office on June 12, 2024, to offer their sincere and heartfelt thanks to Deputy Williams and the Godfrey Fire Protection District for their outstanding work. Mr. Zirkelbach was flown by helicopter from the scene and both are recovering from their injuries.