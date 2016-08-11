GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office believes a Godfrey couple may have been targeted for a robbery in Godfrey, and are asking the public's help to identify the assailant.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4700 block of D'Adrian in Godfrey. Lt. Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said a couple returned home to find their home had been entered by an assailant. After calling police, they were accosted by the suspect, who brandished a handgun and demanded they hand over their money.

Tharp said the suspect was described by the couple as a black male who is tall and slender with long dreadlocks.

"He was able to flee and evade arrest before our deputies arrived, and they were on the scene in a short time," Tharp said.

Due to the nature of the robbery, Tharp said he believes the couple may have been targeted.

"This type of crime is not typically random," he said. "There is usually some connection to the homeowners. Right now, we're trying to figure out what that connection may be."

No injuries occurred as a result of the altercation. Police said only an adult male and adult female who both lived in the home were at the residence at the time of the robbery.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in this case. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

