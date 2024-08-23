GRANITE CITY - After exposing a 1-month-old child to multiple controlled substances, resulting in their death, a Granite City couple faces multiple felony charges.

Patrick L. Godfrey, 27, and Sarrah M. Cheung, 41, both of the same Granite City address, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter (both Class 2 felonies) and endangering the life or health of a child (both Class 3 felonies).

Godfrey and Cheung allegedly used meth and allowed a 1-month-old child to be exposed to both meth and cannabis before “co-sleeping,” or sleeping in close proximity to the child, reportedly resulting in their death.

According to petitions filed to deny both Godfrey and Cheung’s pretrial release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant on June 29, 2024. The petitions identify Godfrey as Cheung’s “boyfriend,” and state they both admitted to the drug use described.

“Cheung and Godfrey both admit to using meth the day before,” the petitions state. “Both admit to staying up for almost 24 hours then going to sleep with the baby in an adult bed.”

While Cheung claimed the baby was initially sleeping on their back, she reportedly woke later to find the baby sleeping on their stomach with Godfrey's arm on top of them. Godfrey also admitted to officers that they would find methamphetamine in the basement of the residence, where the bedroom is also located.

“Officers find lines of meth on a mirror on a table feet away from the bed,” the petitions continue. “Cause of death is ruled as ‘asphyxia due to unsafe sleep environment in a child containing methamphetamine and cannabinoid.’”

The petition against Godfrey noted he’s currently on probation from a 2023 case of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and a separate case from the same year in which he was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. The petition against Cheung notes she was out on bond from a previous case of domestic battery filed in 2017.

The latest cases against Godfrey and Cheung were presented by the Granite City Police Department. Both were remanded to the Madison County Jail for their initial appearances in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

