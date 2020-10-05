Country Fresh is extending their voluntary recall issued on October 2, 2020, to include various containers of “Freshness Guaranteed “cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart. The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores located in AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX. The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers (see photos). The “best if used by” dates are between October 3, 2020 and October 11, 2020 and the products are as follows:

UPC Item Description Best if used by: 68113118012 APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz 10/7/2020 10/8/2020 - 68113118006 GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118007 MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118004 RED APPLE SLICES 14oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 - 68113118010 RED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 - 68113118014 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118015 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118023 SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 - 68113135509 SUMMER BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 - 68113135510 TROPICAL BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 - 68113118037 MANGO CHUNK 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 - 68113118038 MANGO SPEARS 16oz 10/4/2020 - - 68113118039 PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118042 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 - - 68113118046 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz 10/4/2020 - - 68113118043 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 - 68113118044 PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz 10/5/2020 - - 68113118047 RED GRAPES 10oz 10/4/2020 - - 68113118048 SEASONAL BLEND 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 - 68113118049 SEASONAL BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118050 SEASONAL BLEND 32oz 10/5/2020 - - 68113118069 SEASONAL TRIO 32oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.

This recall is being undertaken with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Country Fresh takes food safety matters very seriously, stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Country Fresh is working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to resolve the matter promptly and deeply regrets the inconvenience to our consumers and customers.

If you have any questions, please contact Customer Service at: 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 AM to 5PM CST

