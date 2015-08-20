EDWARDSVILLE – By a vote of 27 to 1, the Madison County Board Wednesday afternoon voted to authorize architectural services for the renovation of the Madison County Jail. Extensive renovations addressing the most severe deficiencies at the 40-year-old jail will be completed in the first phase of the project.

In 2013, the Madison County Board approved a resolution to issue bonds to finance the entire project at an estimated $18.8 million cost. After voters failed to authorize financing, officials developed a new plan calling for the jail renovation to be completed in phases over a number of years without issuing bonds to finance the project. Only the most severe deficiencies will be addressed in the new plan.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The initial proposal, issuing bonds to fund the entire jail renovation project would - over the long-term - have resulted in considerable savings to taxpayers,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan following the meeting. “Funding for the project was from existing revenue with no new taxes. The same funds will now be utilized to renovate the jail on a piecemeal basis.”

At the time the jail renovation project was proposed, it received the support of the vast majority of Madison County Board members.

“Even after a new plan was developed, a plan supported by members of both parties, several individuals outside the county board, individuals associated with the extreme right, continued to voice opposition. Today, the county board made the right vote and I am glad they are now in support of the project,” Dunstan added.

More like this: