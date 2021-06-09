ST. LOUIS – Legendary country-soul performer Ronnie Milsap will take the stage for one night only Saturday, July 17 at River City Casino & Hotel.

Show time is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $79.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50 and $19.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or one hour before show time at the River City Casino box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Long before he was a fixture on the country charts — during his prime, he racked up 35 number one hits — Milsap cracked the R&B charts with a version of Ashford & Simpson’s “Never Had It So Good,” and that familiarity with rhythm & blues was carried throughout his career. Known best for blending country and soul so elegantly it could often appeal to a pop audience, Milsap crossed many genres of music making him a household name. He has won seven Grammy Awards and been named Male Vocalist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

Article continues after sponsor message

His latest album “Duets” marks his 28th major label album featuring duets of some of his most famous songs sung with country greats Kasey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and many others.

At the River City Casino & Hotel concert, fans will be treated to a special evening of Milsap’s greatest hits, including “There’s No Getting Over Me,” “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” “Stranger in My House,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Any Day Now,” and many more.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com

More like this: