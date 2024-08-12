ALTON – Country music sensation Scotty McCreery delivered a stellar performance at the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, marking a significant success for the venue and the city. The event, organized by the Alton Amphitheater Commission, drew a large crowd, with perfect weather contributing to the evening's success.

"We are always thrilled when we bring a national act to Alton. The show was a huge success; people loved it. Scotty put on a great show, and the weather was perfect. By all accounts, it was a home run," said Dan Herkert, Chair of the Alton Amphitheater Commission.

McCreery, who has been a prominent figure in the country music scene since winning "American Idol" in 2011, showcased his down-to-earth personality and genuine connection with fans during the event. "Just in the little bit of chance I had before the show, I could see what a very down-to-earth artist he is. He is not one that has an ego. It was great to see him interact with the meet-and-greet and take time to talk to people," Herkert added.

The North Carolina native, known for his hits such as "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It," has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved six No. 1 hits. At 30 years old, McCreery continues to make waves in the music industry with his latest album, "Rise and Fall," released on May 10, 2024.

Reflecting on the event, Herkert expressed pride in how it positively showcased the city of Alton: "It is nice to see an artist connect with the crowd," he said. "You could tell he really enjoyed being on our stage. It is really nice to reflect something positive on the city, something to be proud of. Too much news focuses on the negative; it's nice to do something that puts the city in a good light."

The next event at the Alton Amphitheater is the Food Truck Festival, scheduled for Aug. 24, 2024. "That is one of the most wonderful events. We will be releasing the list of trucks this week, and it's still trickling in," Herkert noted.

As the city looks forward to its upcoming events, the success of Scotty McCreery's concert stands as a testament to the community's ability to host high-caliber performances and create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.

