ALTON - Over one year ago a diagnosis of ALS, a neurodegenerative disease known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, was given to Tracy Bogard. As the auto-immune system of the body is compromised, muscles are weakened causing great difficulty in movement. There are many documented cases in which the symptoms have been reversed, so ALS is now considered to be reversible for individuals who have shown determination and a positive mindset. It is heartbreaking to see a woman as vivacious and vibrant as Tracy not be able to continue helping others. Her constant goal in life has been to make a difference. Those that love her, know she has the determination, courage, and positive mindset to reverse her diagnosis.

As the fundraising chair for the Riverbender Community Center, an active member of local P.E.O. Chapter JZ, (an international organization that raises funds to support women furthering their education), a volunteer for Helping Hearts Grow, (a lunch program during Covid), and many other organizations, Tracy has provided local women and children with opportunities they may not have had without her efforts. Tracy has given more volunteer hours to our communities than most, but now she needs the help of her community. The emotional, physical and financial burden is overwhelming.

Tracy and her caregiver/mother Ellen need your help. They do not have the money required to provide Tracy with the equipment, medicines, and treatments that she needs to courageously fight this fight. The out-of-pocket cost for a family caring for someone with ALS is estimated to be over $250,000 annually.

You can help Tracy and others afflicted by ALS by attending a fundraising event on January 21. In conjunction with the Alton Moose Lodge, Trust Family Auto Sales, and Mac’s Timeout, a night filled with music and dancing will be held. The event will include country line dancing instruction for beginners, open dancing for advanced dancers, appetizers provided by Mac’s Timeout, a cash bar, and raffles for baskets from local businesses. Those interested in helping can purchase tickets for the event from the website: thewarriorinme.org, or make a monetary donation through the website.

Please help make a difference for Tracy and others afflicted with this disease and team up with us. Your donation will be used to provide medical equipment and treatment for Tracy and to support the organization Healing ALS.org.

Thank you,

Team Tracy – The Warrior in Me

