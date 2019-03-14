SPRINGFIELD, IL – Entertainment legend Reba McEntire will perform at the 2019 Illinois State Fair! Reba will close out the 2019 Illinois State Fair with the final Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concert on Sunday, August 18.

Reba McEntire last played the Illinois State Fair Grandstand in 1999. She’s become a household name through a successful career that spans more than five decades across music, television, film, theater, and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three GRAMMY® Awards, and a GMA Dove Award. Reba is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and in 2018, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame presented Reba with the inaugural Career Maker Award for her significant influence on the careers of Nashville songwriters. She also joined an elite group of creators as one of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipients for her lifetime artistic achievements. Her new album, Stronger Than the Truth, is slated for release April 5, 2019, on Big Machine Records.

Opening for Reba McEntire on Sunday, August 18, will be Rachel Wammack. The only country artist selected for Entertainment Weekly’s“2019 Artists to Watch” list, Rachel Wammack’s 2018 self-titled EP continues to receive praise from critics. Her autobiographical debut single, “Damage”, landed her on AOL, Pandora, Music Row, Pop Culture, and Sounds Like Nashville’s “Artist to Watch” lists as well. Wammack was also dubbed one of Rolling Stone’s “10 Best County EPs of 2018,” showing off “enormous potential for the young Muscle Shoals native” as well as NPR’s “Best Music of 2018” list.

Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday, April 22 at the following prices:

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Free Concert

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting April 20 at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster directly at 800-745-3000. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, you can get them at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 22.

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the ticketed Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket provides fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes food, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert and Stage Side Party tickets will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets are on sale. Stage Side Party tickets purchased on or before July 15, 2019, will also receive a parking pass for the concert date event.

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

