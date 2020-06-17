COUNTRY Financial's Waters Makes $2,500 Donation To Godfrey Fire Protection District As Part Of Operation Helping Hero's Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District issued a large thank you to COUNTRY Financial’s Lindsay Waters for a $2,500 donation to purchase equipment for the department. Article continues after sponsor message The donation was part of COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Hero’s program. Waters has her office located at 3001 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. “You generosity is greatly appreciated,” the Godfrey Fire Protection District said to Waters. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip