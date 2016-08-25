GODFREY - Country Financial are pleased to announce the grand prize winners to a trip to Orlando, FL.

Lindsay Waters of COUNTRY Financial, shown on the left of the main photograph, awards Anne and Darrin Hamm their travel voucher redeemable for a 4-day trip to Orlando, FL.

The contest was offered in honor of the 15th anniversary of The Youth Classic, an annual golf tournament presented by COUNTRY Financial that hosted 350 golfers in 2016.

Anne and Darrin Hamm are the lucky grand prize winners out of more than 600 entries.

